EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $22.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 267,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

