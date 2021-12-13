Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $33.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.62 billion and the lowest is $32.75 billion. Facebook reported sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,682,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.