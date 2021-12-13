Faceter (FACE) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Faceter has a market cap of $764,495.76 and $1,606.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

