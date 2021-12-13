Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of FTCH opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Farfetch by 122.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 131,961 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $45,193,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

