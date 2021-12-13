FC Advisory LLC Acquires 228 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $277.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.84 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

