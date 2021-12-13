FC Advisory LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

