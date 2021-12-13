FC Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.