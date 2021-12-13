FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $242.30. 19,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.34. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

