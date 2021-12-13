FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FDX opened at $246.28 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.