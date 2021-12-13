Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to 15,500.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price increased by UBS Group from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11,561.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.01. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

