Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $162.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,717.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.37. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,687. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 5.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Ferguson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

