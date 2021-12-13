Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

FTEC opened at $135.80 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $98.72 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09.

