Fidelity National Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.