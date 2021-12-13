Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.50% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND opened at $53.04 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.