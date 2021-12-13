Fiduciary Group LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 54.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

