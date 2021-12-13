Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

