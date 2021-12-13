Financial Analysis: Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) versus Its Rivals

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|174
|954
|1654
|40
|2.55
Volatility and Risk
Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|$2.67 million
|-$5.03 million
|-1.38
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|$2.42 billion
|-$116.52 million
|32.16
Leafbuyer Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leafbuyer Technologies
|-41.97%
|-438.97%
|-119.81%
|Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors
|-1,877.26%
|-85.27%
|-15.30%
Summary
Leafbuyer Technologies competitors beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.