Financial Counselors Inc. Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Amgen stock opened at $210.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $223.92. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

