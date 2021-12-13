Financial Counselors Inc. Has $34.94 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,689 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $654.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average is $616.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

