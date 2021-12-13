Financial Counselors Inc. Has $41.76 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

