Financial Counselors Inc. Has $43.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

