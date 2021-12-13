Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

AT&T stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

