Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,651 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 272,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $611.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $649.50 and a 200 day moving average of $577.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

