Financial Survey: Vivos (RDGL) & Its Competitors

Vivos (OTCMKTS: RDGL) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivos to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vivos alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Competitors 1005 4156 7578 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Vivos’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Vivos Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 -$960,000.00 -7.21 Vivos Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.02

Vivos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vivos competitors beat Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.