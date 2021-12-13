First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FA. Citigroup increased their price target on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of FA stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

