First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

