First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $213,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.90.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $348.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.46 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

