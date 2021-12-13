First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $63,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.