First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $344.96 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.