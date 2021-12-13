First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Visa by 24.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.82. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

