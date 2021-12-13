First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $50.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

