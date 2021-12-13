First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $431.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

