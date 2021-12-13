First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services comprises approximately 1.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

