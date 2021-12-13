First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,217 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

AMGN opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

