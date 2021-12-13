First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 30th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Capital stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 29.38%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,205 shares of company stock worth $299,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

