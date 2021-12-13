First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells $127,272.70 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.58 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in First Merchants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Merchants by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Merchants by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

