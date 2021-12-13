First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

FQVLF opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

