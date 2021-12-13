First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

FQVLF opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

