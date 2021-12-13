First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Up 1,753.8% in November

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 1,753.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $550,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 585,036 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,613,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Monday. 62,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

