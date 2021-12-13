First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.10

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 819213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 466,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,749,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,958,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,263,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,567,000 after buying an additional 56,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,560,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,184,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

