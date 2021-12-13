Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,466,184 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 4.43% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $232,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

