Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 9,137 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Norfolk Southern worth $152,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $289.53 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average of $266.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

