Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,127,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,271,761 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $189,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $10,532,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 861,005 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.45 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

