Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $109.25 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Raymond James worth $109,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 55.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after buying an additional 321,665 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,541,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,340,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

