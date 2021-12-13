Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $123,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $68.25 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

