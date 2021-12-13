Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,481,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $315,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of -795.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.