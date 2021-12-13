Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 110,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,851. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

