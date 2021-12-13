Float Protocol (BANK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.60 or 0.07996688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,389.24 or 0.99631034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

