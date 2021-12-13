ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,439,953.22 in Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

A.S. Gravityrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80.

On Tuesday, November 30th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90.

ForgeRock stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

