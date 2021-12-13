ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20,822.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 227,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $478.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.86. The company has a market capitalization of $450.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $478.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

