ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,267 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

BATS:DIVO opened at $37.83 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.